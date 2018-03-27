Marcos Alonso Dismisses Talk of Real Madrid Switch After 'Welcome Surprise' of Spain Interest

Chelsea full back Marcos Alonso has insisted that he has not considered a move to Real Madrid.

The Spaniard has been linked with the Spanish giants after impressing at Stamford Bridge over the last two seasons.His form has earned him a call up to Julen Lopetegui's Spain squad, and he is expected to make his international debut against Argentina on Tuesday night.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Alonso's performances have inevitably led to suggestions of interest from elsewhere, but he has looked to distance himself from any speculation.

"I haven’t considered that possibility, I just try to give the best of myself to my team," he said - quoted by the Metro.

Alonso will be looking to impress Lopetegui if given an opportunity against Argentina on Tuesday night.

"Whether it's late or not, the important thing is that I'm here," he said last week. "I'm grateful. I tried not to think too much about it.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"My focus was on doing well at Chelsea and this was a welcome surprise. This is a reward for the work I've done in recent years. I was training when I found out. I went in the locker room and all of my team-mates congratulated me. I'm thrilled and looking forward to this experience.

"I'm very focused on the next two friendlies and on adapting to the team. I'm eager to train and to add to this squad. More than an exam, I see this as an opportunity. I think the coach knows me well from my time at Castilla.

"It's a chance to prove myself and for me to adapt quickly to the side and hopefully, to return to the national team more times."