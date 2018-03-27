Real Madrid Star Isco Set to Reject Man Utd & Arsenal in Favour of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City

Real Madrid star Isco is willing to reject summer offers from Manchester United and Arsenal in order to secure a move to Manchester City and work under Pep Guardiola, according to a report from the Sun.

Isco only signed a new contract with Los Blancos before the start of the season which was supposed to keep him at the Santiago Bernebeu until 2022 and included a colossal €700m release clause.





Real have endured a disappointing season domestically, however, and the club's hierarchy are looking towards a summer shakeup which Isco believes will severely limit his regular playing time next season.

Both Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in signing the 25-year-old, but Isco's first-choice destination is Manchester City.

It's claimed that one of his main requirements is to join a club who are capable of winning the Champions League, but the lure of working under Pep Guardiola is also understood to be a key factor behind his decision.

“The club have been after Isco for a while but he has always turned down moves at the final hurdle," an Etihad source revealed to the Sun.

Most league goals for Real Madrid since the start of last season:



1. Cristiano Ronaldo - 47

2. Gareth Bale - 16

3. Alvaro Morata - 15

4. Karim Benzema -15

5. Isco - 15



Morata left Madrid last summer... pic.twitter.com/a2JWRUeO6i — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 24, 2018

“He wants to play under Pep by all accounts. Everyone knows Real want to add new attacking talent and he could be one that goes.

“Pep already has a wealth of creative midfield talents but is still on the look out for a player who can operate out wide."

Isco joined Real Madrid from Malaga in 2013 and has since made 152 appearances and scored 30 goals. This season, the Spanish international has scored five goals and provided the same number of assists in the 25 La Liga appearances he's made for the club thus far.