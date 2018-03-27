Russian Forward Fyodor Smolov Speaks of West Ham's Attempt to Sign Him in January Transfer Window

Russia international Fyodor Smolov has spoken of West Ham's attempt to sign him in January, after a deal could not be agreed for the forward to move to the Premier League.

Smolov was strongly linked with West Ham at the beginning of the year, as the London side made it known that they wanted to improve their strike force in the winter transfer window, following the departures of Andre Ayew and Diafra Sakho.

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/GettyImages

However, a deal was not completed and the Russian forward remained at FC Krasnodar in his home country.

Speaking of his future following the FIFA World Cup this summer, Smolov told Russian Sport website, Maxim Online: "I received offers in the last window, but it was a loan and a right of redemption."

West Ham reportedly only wanted to sign the 28-year-old on a loan deal, and were looking for a right of redemption of £12m to be written in to the contract.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Smolov did not seem hopeful that he would complete a move in the summer, suggesting that Europe's biggest clubs are hesitant to sign Russian players.

"Champions League clubs aren’t eager to take us. They don’t want to repeat the same mistakes like Zhirkov, Arshavin or Bilyaletdinov,” he said.

The forward was referring to fellow Russian nationals Yuri Zhirkov, Andrey Arshavin and Diniyar Bilyaletdinov, all of which struggled to make an impact in the Premier League with Chelsea, Arsenal and Everton respectively.

It is thought that West Ham are still looking to rejuveniate their attack, so Smolov may still get the opportunity to move to England in the summer.