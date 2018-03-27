How to Watch USA vs. Paraguay: Friendly Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch USA vs. Paraguay in an international friendly on Tuesday, March 27. 

By Charlotte Carroll
March 27, 2018

World Cup spectators USA and Paraguay will clash in a friendly on Tuesday at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

The United States failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 32 years, and the team is coming off a 0–0 draw in a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina in January. That was the United States' second match since the World Cup qualifying loss to Trinidad and Tobago, with the other being a 1-1 draw vs. Portugal.

U.S. star Christian Pulisic​ was not called in for the friendly, and will not play. The game will be a good chance to see younger faces who could play a crucial role in the future of the men's national team, including Tim Weah, Shaq Moore, Weston McKennie and Zack Steffen.

Paraguay, meanwhile, hasn't played in a match as a team since World Cup qualifiers in October. 

Here's how to watch the match: 

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, UniMas

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

