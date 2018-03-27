West Ham Line Up Ex-Hull & Watford Boss Marco Silva As David Moyes' Successor at Season's End

Marco Silva is reportedly being lined up to replace David Moyes in the West Ham managerial hotseat at the end of the season.

Spanish newspaper Marca has alleged that the ex-Watford and Hull City boss will take up the reins at the London stadium at the end of this term, if the Hammers' owners decide to let Moyes go when his contract expires in the summer.

Silva has been out of work ever since he was sacked by the Hornets in January after a run of terrible form in Hertfordshire, but he may be granted another chance to work in the Premier League by West Ham in Moyes is not retained.

That, of course, depends on whether the Londoners can retain their own top flight status. West Ham currently lie just one place above the relegation zone with 30 points from as many matches, and need a remarkable turnaround in fortunes to prevent falling into the Championship for the second time in four seasons.

Moyes was appointed by West Ham owners David Sullivan and David Gold following the dismissal of Slaven Bilic in November but, after a decent start to life with the Irons, the wheels have come off the tracks in recent times.

West Ham have only won one of their last eight games in all competitions - form that has increased the pressure on Moyes amid a backdrop of off-the-field issues for the Hammers including crowd trouble during the 3-0 home defeat to Burnley before the March international break.

Silva, who is thought to be interesting West Ham alongside ex-Manchester City gaffer Manuel Pellegrini, was expected to be installed as the new boss of Portuguese giants Benfica as recently as mid-March.

Talk on that move has cooled, however, and the 40-year-old could be set for a third job in English football if he replaces Moyes in the dugout around June or July time.

Silva had won 16 and drawn eight of the 48 combined matches he has helmed at Hull and Watford.

