AC Milan Optimistic Over Patrick Cutrone's Future Despite Reported Interested From Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund reportedly have been interested in acquiring AC Milan ace Patrick Cutrone, with the club ready to offer the youngster a lucrative contract to lure the Italian away from the peninsula.

The 20-year-old forward has broken into the first team midway through the season, and has gone on to outscore summer signings Andre Silva and Nikola Kalinic, bagging 15 goals in all competitions.

Calciomercato have reported that I Rossoneri remain optimistic that the starlet will stay at the San Siro, as he looks set to renew his deal with the club until 2023.



Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

The Italian outlet also revealed that Borussia Dortmund had been scouting the prospect and even put a deal on the table which was significantly bigger than what his current club have offered him.



However, Milan have no intentions of selling their forward, and the player himself was reportedly never tempted by the money he would have earned in Germany.

Cutrone clearly remains in Gennaro Gattuso's plans, as the Serie A club are looking to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in three seasons. They currently sit five points behind fourth placed rivals Inter, and have a genuine chance of reaching the prestigious competition, with 10 game remaining in the season.



The 20-year-old grew up as a Milan fan, coming through the academy. He's played 37 games in all competitions this season and has had a hand in 21 goals.

He also earned his first call up with the Italian national team last week and made his debut in the 2-0 defeat against Argentina.

