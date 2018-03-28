Andrea Conti to See Specialist Over Latest Injury Setback in Nightmare Debut AC Milan Season

AC Milan's Andrea Conti is reportedly set to visit a knee specialist over in America following his latest injury setback. What was initially seen as simply a sprain, the club fear that his problem is more complex than that, and have sent him to America for further analysis.

It was way back in September that Conti first encountered knee trouble. Tearing his anterior cruciate ligament, the former Atalanta man spent months on the sidelines going through recovery.

And now, according to Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia), the Italian has had another setback in training. First fearing another ACL tear, initial tests ruled that out - and it seemed only to be a sprain on the knee.

But in a bid to avoid any further problems, Conti - accompanied by Milan medics - will fly to America to visit the same knee specialist as Zlatan Ibrahimovic met up with when he tore his ACL about a year ago.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

A summer move to Milan, followed by an international debut prior to his injury, Conti would've been looking to break into the Italy squad ahead of this summer's World Cup in Russia. However, in what would be described as a nightmare season for the 24-year-old, it wasn't to be.

Instead, that sole international match remains his only appearance for Italy, and he's only had time to rack up five appearances for his new side.

Once these knee problems finally disappear, Conti will feel like a new signing at San Siro; but that seems a long way off just yet.