Argentina Boss Jorge Sampaoli Admits His Side Were 'Slapped' By Spain in Friendly Defeat

Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli has admitted his side were heavily beaten by a rampant Spain in Madrid on Tuesday night.

Without Lionel Messi, Argentina succumbed to a disappointing 6-1 loss at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano.

Isco hit a hat-trick, while Diego Costa, Thiago and Iago Aspas were also on the scoresheet.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

It left those of an Argentine persuasion in an introspective mood ahead of this summer's World Cup in Russia.





"We have to take charge of this game, these things cannot happen to us at the World Cup," Sampaoli said - quoted by FourFourTwo.

"Spain have slapped us, we have to keep working. They are atypical results that can change the coach's perspective if everything is not analysed.

"I'll have to break the match down well and decide... You have to solve the emotional issue. We did not expect so much force from the opponent."

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

He added: "In the second half, Spain grabbed us by attacking very directly. Very quick goals came and that made the difference in the result.

"The result makes it clear that we need to take this game to assemble the final squad and keep working so that things do not happen [like this] in the World Cup.

"The goal was to defend ourselves more with the ball, we did not have defensive aspects to achieve balance and the solidity that we expected."

Argentina, who only narrowly secured their qualification from CONMEBOL, will meet Croatia, Iceland and Nigeria in Group D of the World Cup.