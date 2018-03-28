Arjen Robben Admits 'the End is Coming Closer' Ahead of Bayern Munich Contract Negotiations

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has admitted that he is yet to decide on his future ahead of discussions over a new contract next month.

The Dutchman's current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, but he will undergo discussions with Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in April. And he has revealed that he will make a decision based on "gut feeling".

"I'm a bit impatient, but unfortunately a decision on the extension of my contract has not yet happened," the 34-year-old told BR Sport.

"With Karl-Heinz Rummenigge I have agreed that we will hold talks in April, then we will see.

"I think that's the hardest part of getting into an age where you know, the end is coming closer, making the right decision is always, always difficult.

"I just have to wait and see what the gut feeling is like, how the body feels – everything you take with you, and then you make that decision in the moment."

In February, Robben indicated that he intends to carry on at Bayern beyond the end of this season.

“At the moment I feel very fit, very good and believe that I can play at the highest level for another year or two - that's my goal," he said.

“I have such an open and honest communication with all those responsible here that I am not worried at all. The club will have a plan. And then I and the club have to decide if and how it goes on.”