Bayern Munich Eye RB Leipzig Manager As Thomas Tuchel Looks Set for Premier League

Bayern Munich's high profile chase for a new manager has taken another turn as a report claims the Bavarians have start to turn their attention towards RB Leipzig boss Ralph Hasenhüttl.

It has been rumoured for some time that the club's hierarchy wanted to bring former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel to the Allianz Arena next season. However, reports have claimed that the 44-year-old is close to agreeing on a deal that will see him succeed Arsène Wenger at Arsenal.

While some journalists have denied that Tuchel is a shoo-in for the Gunners job, the former Dortmund boss has also been linked with Chelsea and reportedly held talks with club director Marina Granovskaia.

INA FASSBENDER/GettyImages

Bayern Munich meanwhile have since bumped the impressive Hasenhüttl to the top of their managerial shortlist in a bid to find Jupp Heynckes' successor sooner rather than later.

The Austrian head coach could become the Bundesliga's most expensive manager if Bayern make their move, with Bild reporting that it could cost upwards of £8m to prise Bayern's new target away from Saxony.

Hasenhüttl has been in charge at Leipzig since 2016 - the Red Bull's first season in the German top flight. Following a well respected three years with FC Ingolstadt, the 50-year-old manager guided the young German club into the Champions League in their maiden season in the Bundesliga.

RB Leipzig will not let head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl leave for Bayern Munich for less than €10m, according to Bild. Borussia Dortmund are also interested. #RBL #FCB #BVB — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) March 27, 2018

Bayern have also been linked with TSG Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann - dubbed by many to be the managerial equivalent of a wonderkid - and Eintracht Frankfurt's Niko Kovač.

However, the club's chief executive, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, and president, Uli Hoeness, feel that the two Bundesliga managers are still too inexperienced for the job in Bavaria.