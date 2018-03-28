Chelsea Sign Highly-Rated Teenage Striker George Nunn From Crewe Alexandra

Chelsea have signed Crewe Alexandra striker George Nunn, 16, for a compensation fee of

£300,000.



The 16-year-old has not made a first-team appearance, but has been regarded as one of the hottest young prospects in the Crewe academy and is a prolific goalscorer at academy level, according to BBC Sport.

The League Two club are expected to receive a fee of around £300,000 plus add-ons from the Premier League outfit, who have developed a host of young English strikers in the past.

The likes of Tammy Abraham, Dominic Solanke, Scott Sinclair and Ruben Loftus Cheek were all academy graduates at the London club, and Nunn will be hoping to emulate what these players have done.



Chelsea weren't the only Premier League team interested in the striker, as Tottenham were reportedly eyeing up a move for the schoolboy.



Crewe manager David Artell said he was unaware of the situation involving Nunn on Monday afternoon.

He said, as quoted by Crewe Chronical: "I assure you, I don't know. I wasn't in the academy meeting this morning, but if that's the case then good luck to him, I wish him all the best. I hope it works out for him.

"George, I'm fairly confident, would have played in our first team but there's no guarantee. If he's decided to move then good luck to him. That's what Chelsea do, it's their business plan. Good luck to them."

Nunn is expected to bolster Chelsea's already talented youth squad, with Jodie Morris' Under 18 side into the semi finals of the UEFA Youth League where they will face Porto.