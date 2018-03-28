Fans React Furiously to Actions of Liverpool Star After Apparent Diving Incident in Tuesday Friendly

Fans are not happy with Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, after he appeared to dive in England's 1-1 draw with Italy in Tuesday's friendly.

The 24-year-old went over in the penalty area completely untouched and unsurprisingly, a penalty was not given.

Fans on social media, in particular Spurs supporters, were quick to criticise the 'Ox.' Tottenham fans have seen their own player, Dele Alli, heavily criticised for diving this season, and were quick to suggest Oxlade-Chamberlain's fall was worse.

Wonder if Oxlade-Chamberlain will be criticised as much as Alli for that dive for England? Not condoning Alli, but a bit of consistency in criticism would be spiffing. — Lee Wilmot (@WilmotsWay) March 27, 2018

That dive from chamberlain is worse than dele Alli one will ever be but no one will mention it — Hols (@HollieAgombar) March 27, 2018

Tottenham fans feel aggrieved for the amount of abuse Alli has received this season for his diving antics, but it is impossible to condone either player's behaviour.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was in a way lucky that a penalty was not awarded. If he was rewarded for cheating, there is no doubt the incident would have been massively talked about after the game.

However, England went on to be involved in a controversial incident at the other end which took focus away from the Ox's earlier antics.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Debutant James Tarkowski was adjudged to have stepped on the foot of Federico Chiesa after a VAR consultation. The coming together sent the Italian tumbling to the floor and a penalty was awarded which Lorenzo Insigne duly converted.





Many people believe that the decision made by VAR was not correct, with the incident lacking a clear outcome. It appeared that Chiesa was already going toward's the turf before Tarkowski touched him.





Tarkowski did not even make a challenge. It was more of a coming together than anything and although nothing like Oxlade-Chamberlain's first half dive, it did not deserve a penalty to be awarded.