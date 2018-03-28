Huddersfield & Newcastle Handed Contrasting Injury News Ahead of Weekend Clash

Huddersfield Town are sweating over the fitness of Aaron Mooy ahead of the weekend clash against Newcastle, while the Magpies have received a boost with Matt Ritchie returning to full training.



The Terriers got news of Australia international Mooy's knock in the 4-1 defeat to Norway in Oslo last Friday, and the playmaker is now touch and go to figure against Newcastle in Saturday's Premier League game.

Huddersfield have been dealt a double blow after Aaron Mooy [#AUS] and Philip Billing [#DEN] returned from international duty carrying injuries. The pair will be assessed ahead of Saturdays trip to Newcastle. #HTAFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) March 27, 2018

Newcastle, meanwhile, had concerns over Matt Ritchie after the ex-Bournemouth forward withdrew from the Scotland squad ahead of Tuesday's friendly win over Hungary.



However, the winger is back in full training as the north east side host Huddersfield at St. James' Park, with each side looking to pick up a massive three points in their respective fights against the drop.

Matt Ritchie expected back in full training for #nufc today. Withdrawn as a precaution and assessed yesterday. Back in contention for the weekend. — Lee Ryder (@lee_ryder) March 28, 2018

Newcastle lie five places and four points above 18th-placed Southampton with seven games to go, while the Terriers are only three places and three points ahead of the Saints.

If Mooy isn't fit to play a part - and if Ritchie is only fit for a place on the bench - it will fall to other players to take up the mantle to try and lead their teams to victory in what is expected to be a fiercely fought encounter.

Mooy only recently returned to full fitness for the Yorkshire-based side after he suffered a gashed leg in the win over Bournemouth back in February, and could now miss a couple of important games for David Wagner's men due to this latest setback.

His four goals and four assists in 28 appearances helped pick up vital wins over Manchester United and, importantly, Newcastle earlier this term and he'll be a big miss in the heart of midfield if he's ruled out of the weekend clash.

Ritchie bagged his first two goals of the season in triumphs over United and Southampton recently, and his pace, flair and crossing ability would have been a massive loss to Rafael Benitez's men if he hadn't recovered in time.

