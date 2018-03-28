Keylor Navas Reportedly Set to Stay & Fight for His Place at Real Madrid Amid David De Gea Interest

It has been well documented that Real Madrid are looking to sign a new goalkeeper, with Manchester United stopper David de Gea at the top of their list. They are also said to be keen on Thibaut Courtois of Chelsea and Roma's Alisson Becker.

Irrespective of who Real Madrid try to sign this summer, Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo report that Keylor Navas intends to stay and fight for his place at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Current manager Zinedine Zidane is a big fan of Navas, however it is unclear if the French manager will remain at the club past the summer, which could cause concern for Navas.

Zidane has been offered the chance to sign a goalkeeper before, but refused as he did not want to disrupt the dressing room; many of the players also back Navas

Amid all the speculation, Navas has continued to work hard and put in impressive performances for Real Madrid, who have only lost one of their last 11 games.

The insistence that Navas will stay spells bad news for Kiko Casilla. With Los Blancos finally targeting a new goalkeeper this summer, Kiko Casilla could be shown the exit door as Zidane wants to have two first class goalkeepers in his first team, plus one - his 19-year-old son Luca - from Real Madrid Castilla.

David De Gea has recently hinted that he may snub Real Madrid to stay at Old Trafford, meaning that Thibaut Courtois and Alisson are the most likely candidates to replace Casilla.

31-year-old Spaniard Casilla had offers to leave Madrid in January, but a move away is only likely to happen after Madrid get a new goalkeeper through their doors.