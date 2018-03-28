Man City Star 'Turns Down New Deal' & Holds Out for Bumper £100,000-a-Week Pay Packet

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has reportedly turned down a new deal at Manchester City, with the Brazilian striker believed to be holding out for improved terms.

The 20-year old, who scored in Brazil's 1-0 win over Germany on Tuesday night, is currently contracted at the Etihad Stadium until 2022, with talks understood to include adding an additional year.

However, according to Mail Online Sport, negotiations have currently broken down over Jesus' basic salary, with the club believed to have offered the striker fresh terms of £90,000-a-week.

The Brazilian's representatives are understood to be holding out for an offer of £100,000-a-week though, suggesting the stalemate could see discussions put on hold until after the World Cup.

His commitment to the club is reportedly not in doubt, and though City remain confident they can tie him down to a new deal, Jesus is believed to be looking for the club to significantly improve the terms of his current £65,000-a-week contract. The figures are a far cry from reports over his proposed new deal in September, which claimed he'd pocket £150,000-a-week.

Jesus signed for Manchester City from Brazilian side Palmeiras in the January transfer window last year, joining the Citizens for a reputed £27m fee.





He has suffered two lengthy injury spells since his arrival, though does currently boast an unbeaten record in the Premier League, having failed to sample defeat in his opening 31 matches.

His personal contributions have been equally impressive since he arrived in the Premier League, with Jesus scoring 15 times whilst providing nine assists.