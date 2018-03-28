Man Utd Goalkeeper Sergio Romero Forced Off With Injury in Argentina Friendly vs Spain

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero was forced to withdraw after just 22 minutes of Argentina's friendly against Spain on Tuesday night.

The 31-year-old clashed with striker Diego Costa as he scored Spain's first goal in a 6-1 victory.

Romero attempted to shake off the knock but he was unable to and had to be replaced by Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

Sergio Romero sufrió un traumatismo en su rodilla derecha. Los estudios realizados descartaron lesiones óseas y ligamentarias de gravedad. pic.twitter.com/5kojf8wLCU — Selección Argentina (@Argentina) March 27, 2018

The Argentine is now a doubt for United's Premier League game against Swansea on Saturday.

If he is ruled out he will likely be replaced on the bench by Joel Pereira, with David De Gea almost certain to start.





The Spaniard, who started in Tuesday night's heavy defeat of Argentina, has kept Romero out of the side over the last three years.

David Ramos/GettyImages

He has managed just nine appearances in all competitions this season, and is yet to feature in the Premier League.





Romero claimed earlier this month that he is happy at United despite his lack of game time.





"I'm more concerned with the work I do, being able to help my teammates. I try to do the best I can, whether that's on the pitch or from the outside," he said.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"I try to help, to work with my team-mates to be available. If I get to play and then keep a clean sheet that's even better.

"It's the energy, the fuel that keeps me working. It's what I'm striving for and that keeps me going, week after week, day after day.

"I know that generally I won't be playing at the weekend, but I try to stay in good shape for myself, mentally to show the manager here and at the national team, that Sergio Romero is in good shape."