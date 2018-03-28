Man Utd & Liverpool Midfield Target Admits He Is a Fan of the Premier League

Napoli midfielder Jorginho has done little dampen speculation linking him with a high profile summer move to Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal or Manchester City after openly admitting that he is a big fan of the Premier League.

The Brazilian-born star, who was in the line up for his adopted nation as Italy faced England at Wembley on Tuesday night, has most heavily been linked with United and Liverpool. Both north west rivals seem particularly keen on strengthening in central midfield this summer.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

When Football Italia asked Jorginho after the Wembley game if he liked English football, the 26-year-old responded positively and enthusiastically: "Yes, very much!"

Jorginho has been with Napoli since 2014 after joining from Hellas Verona. He remains contracted to the Serie A title chasers until 2020 and gossip has valued him at around £50m.

The player's agent, Joao Santos, explained just two weeks ago that a transfer is certainly possible, but equally made it clear that it is not his client's wish to leave.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

"If any club wants to sign Jorginho and Napoli agree, we can evaluate the offer. But Jorginho is not looking for a new club because he wants to stay at Napoli," Santos said.

"He has two years left on his contract and isn't looking for anything more. Renewal? The end of the season might be a good time for that."

United are looking to address the question of central midfield depth with Michael Carrick retiring and Marouane Fellaini likely to leave as a free agent at the end of the season. Apparently Jose Mourinho and the club have drawn up a six-man shortlist of candidates, which includes Jorginho.

Liverpool have similar issues with the future of Emre Can still unresolved, while Arsenal need strengthening all over the pitch this summer after falling way behind the rest of the Premier League's top clubs this season.