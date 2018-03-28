Manchester Clubs Set to Battle for Coveted Ivory Coast Midfielder Jean-Michael Seri

Manchester City and Manchester United are both keen on a move for Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri this summer.

Both clubs are seeking to reinforce their central midfield departments over the summer, and Manchester Evening News report that the 26-year-old Ivorian is viewed by both as an ideal candidate.





With Michael Carrick set to retire at the end of the season and Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera likely to move on, United are in the market for a ball-winning midfielder who can set up attacks from deep, and Seri fits the bill.

Jean-Michael Seri is a truly elite passer and dribbler. I think big clubs should try their best to sign him. I wonder why Barcelona didn't sign him last summer. pic.twitter.com/vBBXb5fZTy — Ashwin Raman (@thefutebolist) March 16, 2018

Meanwhile, City are looking for a long-term successor to 32-year-old Fernandinho and also require depth in their midfield with Yaya Toure set to leave on at the end of the season too.

Both clubs have sent scouts to watch Seri on a regular basis in recent months as they plan their summer recruitment. They may face competition, however, as Barcelona have also been keeping tabs on the Nice midfielder.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

Pep Guardiola attempted to address his midfield situation back in January, when he tried to sign Brazilian midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk. Conflicting reports have since emerged, meaning it is unclear whether or not Fred will move to the Etihad Stadium in the summer.

Also on City's shortlist of midfielders is Julian Weigl of Borussia Dortmund. Guardiola is a keen admirer of the 22-year-old German international.

In terms of United's targets, MEN also claimed that Mourinho has drawn up a six-man shortlist with Arturo Vidal, Marco Verratti, Jorginho, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic accompanying both Fred and Seri as those the club is interested in.