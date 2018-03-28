Napoli Set to Begin Negotiations With Arsenal Target Elseid Hysaj Over New Contract

Napoli are set to offer right back Elseid Hysaj a new contract amid reports of interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.

Calcio Mercato have reported that the Albanian could see his release clause increased from €50m to €80m in an attempt to deter the interested parties.

Hysaj is already under contract at Napoli until 2021, but the club want to extend his stay until 2023.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

The 24-year-old's agent Mario Giuffredi is said to be in "constant contact" with the Napoli hierarchy. He is attempting to negotiate a significant salary increase for his client, who has impressed in Serie A this season.

Hysaj has made 26 league appearances so far this season and has proved a reliable performer in Maurizio Sarri's side.

There were concerns on Tuesday night, however, as the full back sustained a knee injury while on international duty with Albania.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

He was forced to withdraw during a friendly against Norway, and was sent back to Napoli to undergo tests.





It is expected that the injury is just heavy bruising, although Hysaj will need scans to ensure that there is no ligament damage.

He is expected to be absent for Napoli's clash with Sassuolo this weekend, with experienced right back Christian Maggio likely to take his place.





The news is likely to come as a blow for Napoli, who are just two points behind league leaders Juventus with nine games remaining.



