Real Madrid's Nacho Reveals New Contract Is 'Done' As He Admits He Could've Left in 2016

Real Madrid star Nacho has revealed that choosing the difficult option to stay with Los Blancos in 2016 was the "best decision" he ever made, and that he plans to end his career with the European champions after establishing himself as a key squad member.

Since making his first appearance for the club in 2010, defender Nacho has made 154 outings for Real Madrid, winning multiple trophies - including three Champions League titles, a Copa del Rey title and last season's La Liga triumph.

Somewhat surprisingly he also has the fifth most minutes played (in La Liga) of any outfield Real Madrid player this season ahead of the likes of Toni Kroos, Karim Benzema and captain Sergio Ramos.

He hasn't always found it easy at the Santigao Bernabeu however and Nacho opened up about a crucial point in his career where he had to decide whether or not to leave his beloved Real Madrid.





With a lack of game time a real problem in 2016, he eventually decided to stay after speaking to coach Zinedine Zidane.





Speaking to Goal, the 28-year-old said: "Real Madrid mean everything to me. Other people in my position would have probably made different choices. For example, back in 2016. That was a summer in which I had to make a decision because I wasn't playing as much as I wanted to.

"But I talked to the club, to Zidane, they showed faith in me, and I think the easy thing would have been to leave, because then you get to play for certain. But in the end, you never know. I was looking at other offers from clubs and then I looked at Madrid, and chose home! Don't ask me why. Some might say it is settling, but no way!

"I was the first to feel sad when I didn't get playing time, and the man who most wanted to make it at Real Madrid. It was the best decision I have ever made, no doubt. After that I won two more Champions Leagues, I've played around 70 more games with Real Madrid since then, I am in the Spain team."

Nacho also revealed he is close to renewing his contract at the club. While speaking during his interview with Goal, he added: "It's still being talked about. It is practically done. There will not be any problem. It's done, done."

The Spanish international was also grateful for all the managers that have helped him over the course of his career at the club, especially Zidane.





He continued: "Since I got to the first team, it is clear that none of this would have happened to me if Mourinho does not make me debut, for example. Who knows what would have happened. I am very grateful to him too, because he was the one who put me in the first team.

"Then came Ancelotti, who also counted on me, although in a different way to Zidane. When Benitez came I had the continuity of Ancelotti. But Zidane is the one who pushed me to be here, and I will always thank him."