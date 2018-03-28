Social Roundup: Twitter Reacts as VAR Takes the Spotlight During Season's Final International Break

In the final round of international friendlies following the recent domestic break, fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions (some controversial, some decent) over the events that took place.

Gareth Southgate's England side had to settle for a 1-1 draw after a controversial late decision, courtesy of VAR, to award Italy a late penalty. Jamie Vardy gave the Three Lions a first half lead following some quick thinking from Jesse Lingard, although Lorenzo Insigne's spot kick meant honours were even under the lights at Wembley.

England fans, though, didn't think it was a penalty (somehow?)...

Although I dislike him, Sterling has to be one of the first names on the plane. His form for club has been excellent and was probably our best player over the two international games — JustRedDevils (@JustRedDevils) March 27, 2018

Good Performance in my eyes, Dier has got to start over Henderson. And Lingard should start ahead of Alli — Kai 🇨🇱 (@MagicaIAIexis) March 27, 2018

VAR may be the worst invention in the history of football. — . (@ParkingtheBusFC) March 27, 2018

Have can a penalty be given when you're already half way down?😂 — JT... (@fan1490) March 27, 2018

Not as Strong as Friday Night, but a decent display against a tough opponant... We just lack that cutting edge at the moment, and for periods of the game we looked a little sleepy... 🦁

Also, In real time there is no way that’s a Pen #ThreeLions #ENGITA #VAR #InternationalBreak — Chelsea FC Hub (@CFCLondonIsBlue) March 28, 2018

Elsewhere, Spain sent out an ominous warning as an Isco hat-trick inspired the 2010 World Cup winners to a 6-1 thrashing against Argentina. Brazil faced Germany for the first time since the 7-1 embarrassment in 2014, with Gabriel Jesus' strike enough to earn a win against FIFA's top ranked side.

England's fellow World Cup Group G side Belgium continued to look amongst the favourites for the tournament in Russia as Romelu Lukaku and Kevin de Bruyne were amongst the goals in their 4-0 win against Saudi Arabia, while there was also wins for France and Poland against Russia and South Korea respectively.

The Twitterverse reacted in typical style, as you'd expect...

They were ruthless... Iago Aspas was my man of the match — muty (@mootyMaryn) March 28, 2018

Argentina have been destroyed! — Kudzaishe Pfuwai (@KudzaiPfuwai) March 27, 2018

Brazil wanted that win badly . Played their strongest team for 90 mins to get the victory. Germany are better than what we seen last night . — Kevin O'Prey (@KevinOPrey2) March 28, 2018

I have a feeling that Brazil might win the world cup in Russia — Lvis (@Elvisike2580) March 27, 2018

24 years old

Belgium’s all time top goalscorer

25 goals + 8 assists for United

10 goals in his last six for Belgium

35 goals for club and country this season



Put some respect on Romelu’s name. #mufc pic.twitter.com/Nov1ML7DIF — United Xtra (@utdxtra) March 27, 2018

The final round of international fixtures will be in May, in what will be the final chance for some players to stake a claim for a place on the plane for their respected country for the World Cup finals in Russia this summer.