Social Roundup: Twitter Reacts as VAR Takes the Spotlight During Season's Final International Break

By 90Min
March 28, 2018

In the final round of international friendlies following the recent domestic break, fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions (some controversial, some decent) over the events that took place.

Gareth Southgate's England side had to settle for a 1-1 draw after a controversial late decision, courtesy of VAR, to award Italy a late penalty. Jamie Vardy gave the Three Lions a first half lead following some quick thinking from Jesse Lingard, although Lorenzo Insigne's spot kick meant honours were even under the lights at Wembley.

England fans, though, didn't think it was a penalty (somehow?)...

Elsewhere, Spain sent out an ominous warning as an Isco hat-trick inspired the 2010 World Cup winners to a 6-1 thrashing against Argentina. Brazil faced Germany for the first time since the 7-1 embarrassment in 2014, with Gabriel Jesus' strike enough to earn a win against FIFA's top ranked side. 

England's fellow World Cup Group G side Belgium continued to look amongst the favourites for the tournament in Russia as Romelu Lukaku and Kevin de Bruyne were amongst the goals in their 4-0 win against Saudi Arabia, while there was also wins for France and Poland against Russia and South Korea respectively.

The Twitterverse reacted in typical style, as you'd expect...

The final round of international fixtures will be in May, in what will be the final chance for some players to stake a claim for a place on the plane for their respected country for the World Cup finals in Russia this summer. 

