Arsenal Buoyed By Return of Alexandre Lacazette & Jack Wilshere Ahead of Stoke City Clash

Alexandre Lacazette is expected to make his return to Arsenal's matchday squad against Stoke on Sunday following a month on the sidelines with an injury to his left knee.

The French striker required surgery for the injury last month, and the Daily Mail have reported that the 26-year-old completed a full training session with the first team on Wednesday.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Arsene Wenger is said to be giving serious thought to including Lacazette in his matchday squad on Sunday, where he could prove to be an invaluable option off the bench in the second half against the relegation threatened Stoke.





The 26-year-old will also be needed for the Gunners' first leg Europa League quarter final clash against CSKA Moscow on Thursday as January signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains ineligible due to his former club Borussia Dortmund having taken part in the competition.

Alexandre Lacazette back in full training for Arsenal today. pic.twitter.com/pATuPQMCho — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) March 26, 2018

The need for firepower in a competition which appears to be Arsenal's last hope of securing Champions League football next season could play a role in whether Lacazette features on the weekend.

In a press conference prior to the Premier League clash assistant manager Steve Bould, speaking on behalf of Wenger - who had lost his voice - said of the strikers chances of featuring against the Potters, via football.london: "Lacazette trained yesterday, whether he will be involved I’m not so sure."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

In other news, Arsenal have been buoyed by Jack Wilshere's return to training after he was forced to pull out of England's two internationals last week due to a knee injury.





The Gunners are said to be unhappy with England's handling of the 26-year-old as they allowed the midfielder to train for four successive days, a training load which does not take place at club level.

Having trained on Wednesday, Bould said: "Jack trained, he’s OK. We’ll find out more today. He’s remarkable. Behind closed doors I’ve never met anyone is as hungry."