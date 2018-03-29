Bayern Star Determined to 'Force Through' Dream Move to Real Madrid & Finish Career in Spain

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is determined to force through a move to Real Madrid this summer, as he aims to finish his career with Los Blancos.

Spanish newspaper AS (via the Daily Mail) have ran a report which states that Lewandowski has informed his employers in Munich that he wishes to leave this summer to a pursue a 'dream' switch to Real Madrid - and in turn it's forcing the Bavarians to begin searching for his replacement.

42 games 🏃

38 goals ⚽️



Robert Lewandowski adds another to his fine season for club and country. pic.twitter.com/em8jaKy5Lg — Indy Football (@IndyFootball) March 27, 2018

Earlier this week it was reported that Lewandowksi and Madrid had reached an agreement for the striker to sign a two-year-deal with the club. While an agreement has not been reached with Bayern, this latest report intensifies the rumours as the Poland international requests for his club to accept his decision to leave.

The 29-year-old's contract with Bayern does not expire until the summer of 2021, which could mean that Madrid would have pay a hefty fee to sign Lewandowski. He has 32 goals in 37 appearances for Bayern this season and 100 Bundesliga goals in just 121 league appearances for the club.

🙅🏻‍♂️ 100! A post shared by Robert Lewandowski (@_rl9) on Mar 10, 2018 at 8:47am PST

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to battle Madrid for Lewandowski's signature, and are willing to pay Bayern £131m. However, Lewandowski seems to have his heart set on the Spanish capital, and Bayern have already began to draft up a list of possible replacements.

AS have named Chelsea's Alvaro Morata, RB Leipzig's Timo Werner, and PSG's Edinson Cavani as three potential replacements for Lewandowski at Bayern.

Any striker would have a tough task to try and emulate Lewandowski's success with the Bavarians, who scored 100 top flights goals for Bayern quicker than any other foreign player.