Chelsea Legend Dismisses Spurs' 'Dominant London Team' Hopes Ahead of Crunch Clash

Chelsea are in no danger of being overtaken by Tottenham as the biggest club in London despite what the Premier League table shows right now.

That is the view of Dennis Wise, who told the London Evening Standard that he isn't worried that Spurs could overhaul the reigning champions as the best team in England's capital.

Tottenham could move eight points clear of Chelsea in the race for a Champions League qualification spot if they secure a rare win at Stamford Bridge on Sunday - a win which would be their first on the Blues' ground in 28 years.

Mauricio Pochettino's men are also closing in on moving into their revamped White Hart Lane stadium complete with 62,000-seater capacity, while Chelsea have another six years to go before they can redevelop their home.



Wise, however, doesn't think Spurs have the ability to overtake Chelsea and still have some way to go before they can be crowned champions of England again - unlike his former side who have won the league crown fives times since 2004.

He said: “I think Spurs have built well, but I don’t think they’re near Chelsea as a club at the moment.

“Where do I class Spurs? They are batting above their weight. They haven’t won anything and haven’t spent a fortune on personnel. They have kept the nucleus of the squad and, from the outside, it looks like resources have been saved for the stadium.

“But as a player you want to win things - at Chelsea you do that. They may miss out one year but they’re back the next.

“It is more important for Spurs to push Chelsea out of the Champions League. Chelsea will always be there competing for honours. But for Spurs they’re at more of a crossroads of which way they’re going to go.

“I am not concerned about Chelsea. They have an owner in Roman Abramovich who is willing to put money into the club. He has shown that he can bring players in.

“Spurs have done a really good job, the way chairman Daniel Levy has built the new stadium and kept the team together.

“But they really do need to be consistent and stay in the Champions League spots constantly. If it doesn’t happen to Chelsea this season, it’s not a major problem. That’s the difference.”