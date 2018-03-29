FA Announces 4-Year Extension of Mars Partnership With Greater Focus on Diversity & Inclusion

The Football Association has officially renewed its nine-year partnership with Mars for another four years until 2022, covering England's Women's and Disability teams in addition to the Men's team, placing a greater emphasis on diversity, equality, mutuality and inclusion at every level.

England women's manager Phil Neville and players Fara Williams and Danielle Carter were among those present at Wembley for the launch this week. Roy Turnham and Dan English, members of England's Blind team, also attended the event.

Image by Jamie Spencer

The renewed deal will see the relationship extend to all confectionery brands within the Mars Wrigley portfolio - including chocolate, sweets, ice cream, and chewing gum - allowing the business to develop integrated sponsorship campaigns across the range, as well as increase the scale and reach of the partnership nationwide.

Sponsored by Mars for the first time, England's Women and Disability teams will be able to use the partnership to grow the game in the country.

The FA Mars Just Play programme, which has provided 2.7m opportunities for adults to play football, will now reach a broader range of participants. Mars has also committed to providing 200 Level 1 FA coaching bursaries, focusing on increasing equal representation.

Image by Jamie Spencer

"We are incredibly proud to continue our partnership with Mars," said Mark Bullingham, FA Group Commercial & Marketing Director.

"This agreement will extend our partnership into its tenth year and beyond, which is testament to the success of the relationship for both partners over this period.

"The new agreement represents an exciting enhancement of Mars Wrigley’s rights, which is reflective of their commitment to diversity as a business and our vision to make real progress on the inclusion and diversity of The FA."

FA Head of Women's Football, Sue Campbell, added, "This is an incredibly exciting time for the women's game as we seek to double participation by reaching out to ALL girls and women and at the same time build a system capable of delivering consistent success on the world stage.

"To have the backing of Mars Wrigley Confectionery for the Women's National Team over the next four years will help us to drive and achieve our ambition."

For more information about how you can attend a Just Play session, please follow the link or search 'FA Mars Just Play' online: http://www.thefa.com/get-involved/player/justplay/