Manchester City Prepared to Double Wages of Real Madrid Attacker in Order to Pull Off Summer Deal

Isco could be set to double his wages if a reported switch to Manchester City goes ahead this summer.

The Real Madrid playmaker has been linked with a transfer to the Etihad after falling out of favour at Santiago Bernabeu, and reports in Spain have claimed that he may join Pep Guardiola in Manchester after 'talks' were held between the pair.

That comes courtesy of El Chiringuito TV, who have alleged that Guardiola has told Isco that he would be a key player within his City team in an effort to convince the 25-year-old that trading life in Madrid would be of huge benefit to him.

Isco has talked with Guardiola and the coach promise him that will be a key player on the team. He will earn double salary than now too.

Isco's future with Los Blancos was plunged into serious doubt after comments that the midfielder made whilst on international duty with Spain this week.

The former Malaga starlet explained how he didn't feel that he had the 'confidence' of Real manager Zinedine Zidane, and admitted that his Madrid 'problem' could force him to seek a move elsewhere to earn regular first-team football.

He had said: “In Madrid, I don’t have the confidence a player needs. The matches with the national team give me life. Here, I have the confidence of the coach.

Stop it Man City, give the rest of the teams a chance..

“I want to show that I’m a good player. (Julen) Lopetegui shows me confidence with the minutes

he gives me. Maybe I’m the problem in Madrid. I don’t know how to win Zidane’s confidence.”

Those remarks came in the wake of Isco netting a superb hat-trick in the 6-1 demolition of Argentina on Tuesday - form that will certainly piqued City's interest further.

Atletico Madrid - Real's bitter city rivals - are also thought to be interested in snapping Isco up in the opportunity presents itself, with reports suggesting that international colleague Koke had spoken to Isco about joining him at Wanda Metropolitano.

Atleti, however, wouldn't be able to compete with the riches on offer with City, who are backed by Sheikh Mansour's bottomless pockets, and the Premier League leaders would surely be favourites to land Isco if he leaves Real in the coming months.

