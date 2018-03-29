PHOTO: Bayern Munich Announce Allianz Arena Redesign Plans as Club Become Sole Owners for First Time

Bayern Munich have announced their plans to redesign the Allianz Arena ahead of the next season. Since the stadium's opening in 2005, Bayern Munich have shared ownership of the Allianz Arena with TSV 1860 Munich.

At the end of the current season, 1860 Munich will be returning to their former home, Grunwalder Stadion, after some financial difficulty and the termination of their rental agreement. Bayern Munich will now become the sole owners of the stadium and have unveiled their plans to create the 'Allianz Arena 2.0.'

Bayern have shown off images of their planned redesign on their official website, which will include a new design for the seating as well as new imagery being placed throughout the ground.

Club vice-chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen presented the plans to club members at their annual general meeting last November. Bayern's board apparently considered a number of different designs submitted by various architects before settling on a final plan.

It's been a long time coming, but we'll finally have #FCBayern colours at the #AllianzArena from this summer onwards.



The most striking change will be the redesign of the seating, which will be changed from is purely white layout to a red and white pattern. The club's crest is included in the design along with Bayern's motto 'Mia san mia,' which means 'We are who we are.'

The new seating design is reminiscent of other stadiums designs in Europe, such as Barcelona's Camp Nou which has their motto, 'Mes que un club,' written across one of the stands.

With the departure of 1860 Munich, there is no longer any need to keep the Allianz Arena in neutral colours to satisfy both teams. Previously the colours of the stadium and the stands would be changed to blue when 1860 Munich played.

Bayern are excited to unveil their new stadium designs at the start of next season. Jurgen Muth, managing director of the Allianz Arena, said "FC Bayern are at home here."