Serie A Giants Plotting Anthony Martial Move Amid Frustrated Man Utd Ace's Lack of Starts

Juventus are reportedly already in discussions with Anthony Martial to lure the Manchester United forward to Turin this summer.

Italian newspaper Tuttosport has claimed that the France international is I Bianconeri's top target once this season finishes, and United fans hoping for him to stay may be dealt a blow over this latest rumour.

Indeed, Martial's representatives are already thought to have held talks with Juve's hierarchy about a possible transfer to Turin as his game time at Old Trafford looks to become irregular again following the January arrival of Alexis Sanchez.

Martial is contracted to United until the summer of 2019, and the Red Devils do have the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months if they wish to do so.

However, the 22-year-old is thought to be growing tired of being constantly brought into - and left out of - the side by Jose Mourinho and may look to end his time in England as a result.

Martial's international compatriot Blaise Matuidi is thought to have talked up Juventus to Martial whilst the duo were on international duty with France recently, and he may yet be convinced by his teammate if United don't guarantee him more regular minutes on the pitch.

It is unclear just how much United may ask Juventus to stump up if they want to sign him, but the chances are that the Premier League giants will want to recoup the £58m they shelled out on Martial when they snapped him up from Monaco in the summer of 2015.

Martial had hit the ground running in Manchester upon his initial arrival and, despite rediscovering his best form for the club this term after a shaky 12 months, is still seen as a rotational option by Jose Mourinho.

Martial has bagged 11 goals and 10 assists in 40 appearances so far this term.

