Shocking Report Reveals Everton Are Still Paying 90% of Former Manager Ronald Koeman's Wages

Everton are seeking legal advice after they became embroiled in a bitter contract row with former boss Ronald Koeman and the Netherlands.

The Liverpool Echo has revealed that the Toffees are paying around 90% of Koeman's wages after he became the manager of the senior Dutch national side, with the Dutch FA only fronting 10% of Koeman's total wage packet.

That has infuriated the men within the corridors of power at Goodison Park who, after finding out about the con, are running the rule over whether they can sue both the football coach and the Dutch FA over the incident.

Koeman was sacked by Everton in October after a terrible start to the season that had the Toffees perilously close to the Premier League relegation zone.

Koeman, who penned a £6m-a-year deal when he took up the reins on Merseyside in June 2016, was handed a hefty severance package by majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri as he relieved the ex-Southampton gaffer of his duties after the 5-2 drubbing by Arsenal.

Everton, though, have been left aggrieved after the details of Koeman's contract came to light upon his appointment by his country and, with 16 months still to run on his deal with the Blues, have chosen to seek advice over what moves they can make in the courts against him.

It is the second time in quick succession that Everton have been hit by heavy managerial salary packets in recent years following the dismissal of Roberto Martinez too.

The Spaniard was sacked by the club in March 2016 after some less than impressive results and performances.

Thanks to a lengthy contract he penned during his time in L4, however, Everton had to shell out a ridiculous £12m to pay off the remaining three years of the new Belgium boss' contract.

Koeman's current salary with the Netherlands is only marginally better than Northern Ireland counterpart Michael O'Neill, and it is for this reason that Everton are taking up legal advice.

