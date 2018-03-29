BT Sport pundit and former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has cast his prediction for the highly anticipated Champions League quarterfinal between Manchester City and Liverpool, boldly backing the Reds to edge the "50-50 tie".

The first leg of this high profile tie will be held at Anfield on April 4th, with the return leg six days later at the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking to Joe.co.uk, Gerrard, fresh off the announcement of his World Cup campaign with Budweiser, declared: “Those games can’t come quick enough for me to be able to analyze it on BT Sport.

“It’s the kind of unmissable match you genuinely get enthusiastic about and can learn so much from."

An aspiring manager himself, Gerrard continued: “It’s top-class footballers looking to go toe-to-toe with each other in a very dominant, attacking style under two hugely respected managers who have very clear philosophies.

"It’s an exciting draw for both teams and both will believe they can progress through to the semis.

“We’ve seen some amazing games of football between them recently, and from a neutral point of view, I think it’s a 50-50 tie: City have shown their unbelievable quality this season and Liverpool have proven they can better any team in a game – including City."

Despite this parity, the 37-year-old admitted: “Now from a biased point of view, I’ve got every confidence that Jurgen Klopp and the team can deliver over both legs because they’ve shown they can do it.

"The manager’s got a great record in Europe, he knows Pep Guardiola well, and the opposition inside out.”

Before the two sides face off, they both have key fixtures in the Premier League. Liverpool face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, looking to cement their top four aspirations, while City travel to Goodison Park to tackle Sam Allardyce's Everton.