Watford Set to Place Huge £40m Price Tag on Liverpool & Arsenal Target Abdoulaye Doucoure

Watford could be forced to part with star midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, as reports continue to link him with a move away from Vicarage Road.

Liverpool and Arsenal are said to be going head to head to sign the Frenchman this summer, after a hugely impressive second season in the Premier League.

After Watford's 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool, Doucoure admitted that it would be a 'dream' to one day play for a club like the Reds. With the man himself possibly angling for a move, the Hornets seem to be prepared to cash in on the 25-year-old by slapping a bumper price tag on the midfielder.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

According to the Express, Watford will demand £40m from any club interested in signing Doucoure. This would leave the Hornets in place to make a huge profit, as they signed Doucoure from Rennes for just £6m in 2016.





With Emre Can looking exit bound at Liverpool at the end of the season, Doucoure could be the ideal replacement at Liverpool for the German. Meanwhile, Doucoure has been likened to Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira and a remains a target for the Gunners.

Abdoulaye Doucoure: “It’s true that I’ve heard that clubs like that are interested in me in England, but there’s been nothing concrete. It’s true that I’d like to play in a team like that. Everyone wants to play in the Champions League, so that may mean going to a big club." pic.twitter.com/mxMUePGSsg — Indy Football (@IndyFootball) March 27, 2018

Doucoure is Watford's top scorer in the league this season with seven goals. In an inconsistent season for the Hornets, it is clear that Doucoure has been the club's player of the season so far.

But as it grows increasingly likely that Doucoure will be tempted by a Premier League giant, the Hornets look poised to demand a hefty sum for their star man.