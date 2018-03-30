Andrea Conti Potentially Facing Second Surgery After Trip to US Established Further Knee Issue

AC Milan defender Andrea Conti could be facing another extended period on the sidelines after the player's visit to an American knee specialist brought only bad news, according to reports.





The 24-year-old, who joined Rossoneri in the summer, headed to the States to visit the same doctor who helped LA Galaxy's Zlatan Ibrahimovic return to full fitness after sustaining an injury in training.

Cannot believe Conti sprained the same knee he operated on today in training. Thats two injuries in training for him this season....hope he has a chance of being back for the Coppa Final potentially, miss seeing him down that right side. Calabria has been great too though. — Luca LaPorta (@Luca_LaPorta) March 27, 2018

The Italian was on his road to recovery after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament earlier in the campaign; however, fears surfaced that the former Atalanta man's long-term issue could have resurfaced.





Examinations quickly quashed those theories, but during his visit to the USA, according to Sky Italia, as quoted by Milan News, it was discovered that his ligament has not healed as expected following the initial operation and that Conti could have to go under the knife once again.





If so, the timescales regarding the defender's return would be severely delayed, and any hope of featuring for the San Siro outfit again this season could be under serious threat.

6 months after coming back from an ACL tear, Andrea Conti picked up another injury today in training to the same knee



No results are out yet, but there's some fear it's gonna be another long time out pic.twitter.com/8nVDTr02ah — ItalianFootballTV (@IFTVofficial) March 27, 2018

Following the right back's summer move, as well as claiming his first international cap for Azzurri, hopes were high for the year ahead.





However, with injury wreaking havoc on what was expected to be the 24-year-old's breakthrough campaign at the highest level, unfortunately, that has not been the case.





Now, the promising defender must endure a painful wait before he learns his fate, a conclusion, as has been seen in the past with other professionals, that may well not merely define a season, but his entire career.