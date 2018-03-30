Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Bayern Munich will host Borussia Dortmund for the second time this campaign on Saturday in the 2017/18 season's third instalment of Der Klassiker.
The Bavarians have already tasted victory over Dortmund in the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal this season, two results which have them on course to win a domestic double this year.
Three points are vital for Borussia Dortmund if they want to bolster their chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season, while Bayern could be crowned German champions for a sixth consecutive year with a result this weekend - depending on how Schalke 04 get on against SC Freiburg.
Here's everything you need to know about this highly anticipated Der Klassiker.
Classic Encounter
Jürgen Klopp's fairly impressive career record against Pep Guardiola received a huge boost when his Dortmund side secured a 3-0 win over the Spaniard's Bayern Munich.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan's goal just after the 20-minute mark had Die Schwarzgelben in front at half time and when Bayern's Manuel Neuer was replaced by Lukas Raeder at the break, their lead was soon doubled by Marco Reus.
The game was put well beyond Bayern's reach when Jonas Hoffman found the back of the net late on and things only got worse for Guardiola's side when Rafinha was needlessly sent off for violent conduct in the 91st minute.
Key Battle
Team News
Potential Bayern Munich Starting Lineup: Ulreich, Kimmich, Boateng, Hummels, Alaba, Martínez, Vidal, Müller, Robben, Ribéry, Lewandowski.
Prediction
Despite the arrival of Michy Batshuayi giving Dortmund a huge boost since the turn of the year, the beloved Black and Yellows are still far from reaching the standards they set under Jürgen Klopp.
Realistically, the best outcome for Dortmund is that their bitter rivals Schalke 04 win at the Veltins-Arena this weekend - thus making it impossible for Bayern to be crowned as Bundesliga champions in Saturday's late kickoff.
Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Borussia Dortmund