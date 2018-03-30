Mauricio Pochettino Offers Fitness Update on Toby Alderweireld Ahead of Crucial Tie Against Chelsea

As the season draws towards it's closing stages, Spurs have been handed a major boost as long-term absentee Toby Alderweireld looks set to return from an ongoing hamstring issue in time to feature against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The 29-year-old defender has not featured in the Premier League for Spurs since their 1-0 defeat to Manchester United in late October, with the Belgian sustaining a injury in a Champions League match against Real Madrid. As a result, he has featured only twice for the Lilywhites since the turn of the year.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

And despite Alderweireld playing a full 90 minutes for Belgium in their midweek victory over Saudi Arabia, Pochettino has refused to reveal whether or not he will opt to play the defender in Spurs' clash against Chelsea at the weekend, as reported by Football.London.

"Like always, with the squad we need to decide first of all the starting XI and then the players that will on the bench," Pochettino explained. "We are lucky that all the players are fit and then it's about balance."

David Rogers/GettyImages

With Alderweireld's Spurs future cast into doubt amid stalling contract talks, the Spurs boss may opt to omit the defender regardless of his fitness levels, leading many to speculate on the future of the former Southampton man.

Although the defender is currently contracted with Tottenham Hotspur until 2020, Pochettino has refused to comment on the possibility of a new contract being offered to Alderweireld, bluntly stating: "I don't talk about rumours."