Paul Lambert Hopeful of Pulling Off Great Escape Ahead of Difficult Trip to Arsenal

Paul Lambert is optimistic about Stoke City's chances of beating the Premier League drop ahead of his side's trip to Arsenal on Sunday.

The Potters currently sit three points away from safety with just seven games remaining and are yet to claim a single top-flight point from their nine visits to the Emirates Stadium.

However, despite history being against them and the threat of relegation gaining momentum as each week passes, while the Scot was discussing their upcoming trip to the Gunners with the club's official website, he insisted he believes his side has what it takes to escape the impending doom.

“This game is every bit as important to us as Huddersfield was when I first came in," Lambert said. “We have to fight for our lives and we will do that - as long as we keep fighting and giving everything we have then we have a real chance.

“It is a tough game, of course it is, just as they all are at this level, but I know we are more than capable of winning. All of the seven games we have between now and the end of the season are tough, but we will go into all of them believing that we will win them.

“Is it a concern that we are in the position that we are in at this moment? Of course it is, because nobody wants to be in this position. But we are where we are and we have to get out of it, which I really believe we will do. We need a little bit of luck because I don’t think we have had a great deal in my time here.”

He added: “Performance levels in general have been really good though and the lads are giving me everything - we just need to keep doing what we have been doing and keep the belief.”

Last season, Watford survived in 17th after amassing 40 points, meaning if history were to repeat itself Stoke would face having to claim around five wins from their final seven outings to secure Premier League football for another year.