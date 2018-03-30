Roma Star Reveals Why He Wants Juventus to Win Serie A Despite Hatred for League Champions

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan has admitted that he would hate to see Napoli win the Serie A title over Juventus - even though the Belgian despises Il Bianconeri.

Roma are currently sat third in Serie A, but Napoli and Juventus are miles ahead battling it out for the league title with only 10 games left to play.

It seems that either one of the sides could walk away with the championship title - especially seeing as the two sides still have to play each other late in April.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

But while many are rooting for the underdog Napoli, Nainggolan certainly is not, stating the jealousy would be too much if a team other than Juventus won the league and it wasn't his own.

"Honestly, I hate Juve, but I hope they win the title," Nainggolan began (via Forza Roma). "Nothing against Napoli, and they should deserve it for how they play, but if another team but Juve wins it, and it's not us, I would die of envy. Sorry Mertens."





While the league title may be out of Roma's hands, Champions League qualification certainly isn't; but the midfielder recognises that there's still a battle to be won if they want to be competing in the continental competition next season.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

"It depends above all on us. Lazio have the Europa League, play on Thursday and that will not be easy. Inter is a team that has made five games bad, then went to Genoa on a very tough field and won 0-5: unexplainable.

"We have had a decline. I hope that in the end Rome will be among the first four because it is too important. There are still direct matches to play, we have the derby."