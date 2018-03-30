Star Man Insists He Doesn't Want to Leave Aston Villa After Excellent Season of Performances

Aston Villa midfielder Robert Snodgrass has insisted that he has fallen in love with the Birmingham club and doesn't want his story there to end just yet, especially without the side getting promoted at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old, who joined on loan from West Ham last summer, has become a huge favourite at Villa Park and has gone on to register seven goals and 13 assists in 33 appearances so far this season.

He has become key in the side's push for promotion and seems bent on helping them back into the Premier League this year.

“I’ve loved being here with the boys and I just don’t want it to end. If it is to end then I want it to end on what I visualised when I came here - I want to get this club promoted,” the Scotland international told the club's official website.

The club have made it clear that they want to keep Snodgrass past the end of the season, as long as they earn promotion. Feelings are mutual on both ends, but the decision is likely to be the Hammers', given that the player is contracted to them until 2020.

Snodgrass has also hailed the atmosphere at the club, claiming that his teammates are all focused on getting Villa back into the top flight but are also a very fun bunch.

"It’s incredible, the lads don’t want to go home, everybody’s there doing extra bits, we’re having a laugh in the changing room, everybody’s together, the way a changing room should be, it’s like the old school days," he explained.

“People aren’t getting away straight away, they’re there and they’re putting the work in and it's all driving towards getting this great club back to the Premier League.”