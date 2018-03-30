'Why Are You Always Picking On Me?' - Details Emerge Over Latest Clash Between Luke Shaw & Mourinho

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw challenged manager Jose Mourinho and his treatment of him during the FA Cup clash with Brighton earlier this month, asking "why are you always picking on me?" after being substituted at half time.

MailOnline Sport report that this has come as the latest chapter in a series of disagreements between player and manager, with a large section of United fans puzzled by Shaw's continued absence from the team - even while the club do not have recognised left back playing regularly in the first team.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Revitalised England star Ashley Young has been given the responsibility of filling in on the left side of the back four for most of the season so far, with Shaw often taking his place on the bench or being left out of matchday squads completely. Mourinho is said to believe that Shaw doesn't defend well enough to warrant a place in the team.

That was the case against Brighton, in Mourinho's view, and the primary reason why the manager hooked him at the interval. Mourinho had felt Shaw was allowing too much freedom for Brighton's attacker down United's left side, and that was the reason for the change.

His decision did however prompt an angry response from Shaw, with the Mail's report claiming that the argument could be heard from outside the doors of the changing room. Shaw and Mourinho had just a few weeks prior met regarding his first team chances, with the 22-year-old seeking assurances that he'd get a chance to impress ahead of this summer's World Cup.

Shaw, who is at this point out of contract in 2019, had been backed by Mourinho as one of the best left backs in the world back in January, but speculation persists over his long-term future at Old Trafford.

Tottenham have been linked with a swoop for the unhappy former Southampton star, while United are believed to be in the market for a new left back in the summer.