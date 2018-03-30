You're Finished: Liverpool Fans React on Twitter as Midfielder Declares Himself 'Fully Fit'

There has been a mixed reaction from Liverpool fans on Twitter after the club announced that Adam Lallana is fully fit and ready to return to action.

In an interview with liverpoolfc.com, Lallana revealed that he is 'fully fit now' and described his feelings as he pulled on the England shirt for the first time since last summer, when the Three Lions drew 1-1 with Italy on Tuesday.

“I feel I’m physically and mentally as fresh as anyone going into the back end of the season and going into the World Cup,” said Lallana.

“I’m fully fit now. I had to manage myself, probably for the first couple of days, hence why I wasn’t involved over in Holland, but it’s been a great end to the week. Personally, it is great to be back out there in an England shirt for the first time this season, since last summer."

Some Liverpool fans have expressed their delight at having the midfielder available again, however some are not so optimistic about the former Southampton midfielder's return from injury.

We want lalana back — Mohammed Abdullh (@Mohammed05411) March 29, 2018

You're finished

Bye Bye — Stephen 🇺🇸 (@LosAngelesBloke) March 29, 2018

would a fully fit lallana be a starting 11 regular? 🤔 — sam (@supersamsix) March 29, 2018

Its buisness time baby 💪👍👊🤟 — Kristján Bergmann Bjarnason (@KristjnBergman2) March 29, 2018

Will probably get injured again till the end of the season.



He's done here. — Bob (@The_Red_Figaro) March 29, 2018

Lallana came through this month's international duty unscathed, and will be looking to play some part when Liverpool travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday lunchtime. If that game comes too soon for the midfielder, he could appear in the Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City at Anfield on Wednesday.

A hamstring injury has been plaguing Lallana, who has missed several chunks of the season through injury. He will be hoping to make a late push for a place in the World Cup squad as England prepare to head to Russia this summer.