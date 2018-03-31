Astonishing Figures Reveal Daniel Sturridge Has Cost West Brom £50,000 per Minute of Football

Daniel Sturridge has set West Brom back an astonishing £50,000 per minute since his January loan move from Everton, but manager Alan Pardew has thrown his supported behind the injury-prone striker.

The league dwellers paid £3.8m to secure the England international - which included full payment of his £120,000-a-week wages - in a bid to arrest their poor goal scoring record and propel the club out of the relegation zone.

However, the 28-year-old has managed just 77 minutes since his move due to injury which was further compounded when he was ruled out for another two games this week.

The striker had hoped to revive his World Cup chances with Albion but his latest setback ensures he will miss seven games in succession since coming off during the Baggies' 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in February, as his persistent injury woes show no sign of stopping

After forgoing bids for Watford's Troy Deeney and Leicester's Islam Slimani in their fight for survival, the club have come under criticism for a deal which has all but backfired.

Pardew said, via the Telegraph: “You’re in a transfer window when Premier League clubs release players because they’ve got injury records or are not in good form. Unfortunately for Daniel, to pull a hamstring is a serious injury and you can’t accelerate that process.





"You’ve got to understand that one of the strikers we were very interested in, which was a buy [Slimani], hasn’t played either. I have to say Daniel has been committed to the club, with the work he’s done and everything else.

“I hope we see him on the pitch because he’s one of the few players in this group who can get a goal from nothing. He’s been a serious loss to the team, if I’m honest.”

After reports emerged over Albions' poor financial position the acquisition of Sturridge has posed a number of concerning questions which only add to the increasingly likely relegation come the end of the season as the club are 10 points adrift of safety with seven games remaining.