Juventus 3-1 Milan: Cuadrado & Khedira Break Rossoneri Hearts With Late Stunners at the Allianz

Juventus defeated rivals AC Milan 3-1 at home on Saturday, extending their lead at the top of the league table to four points.

The Serie A leaders had won nine of their last 10 matches against the Rossoneri, also keeping clean sheets in their last 10 league matches, going 931 minutes without conceding a goal.

Milan, on the other hand, came into the match having gone unbeaten in their last 10 league outings.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was forced into an early save when Gonzalo Higuain hit a shot on target from outside of the box in the seventh minute, but the Milan stopper was unable to keep out Paulo Dybala's low strike from distance a few moments later, with the striker handing Juve a 1-0 lead.

Andre Silva was the recipient of a cross that could have capped a Milan surge in the 17th minute, but the striker nodded the ball wide of the mark, rather disappointingly.

Ironically, though, it was Leonardo Bonucci who got the equaliser for the visitors, heading in a corner in the 29th minute to bring Milan back in the game. The defender, who left Juve in the summer to join Milan, didn't shy away from celebrating, sliding in front of the away fans after finally breaking his old team's defensive stranglehold over Serie A.

The teams would end the half on level terms after a very entertaining 45 minutes, with Milan looking the likelier to take the lead of the two sides.

Gennaro Gattuso's side came out of half-time looking well up to it, with Suso testing Gigi Buffon with a curled shot from the left side of the box five minutes after the second period kicked off. The Bianconeri stopper saved comfortably, however.

Hakan Calhanoglu also came close to stealing the lead for Milan, blasting one from several yards out following a breakaway, but his shot unluckily cannoned off the crossbar. The ball fell to Suso, who hit the target with a strike from the edge of the box. Buffon dropped low to steer it to safety.

The home side were the ones who finally took the lead, going ahead in the 80th minute through a goal from substitute Juan Cuadrado, who dove in to head Sami Khedira's cross in at the back post.

Khedira went one better, adding a third goal for Juve with three minutes to go, drilling in a shot to Donnarumma's right after a scintillating bit of play in the Milan box.

Despite the Rossoneri's good showing, they left Turin empty-handed. But Gattuso can certainly draw positives ahead of Wednesday's derby against Inter.