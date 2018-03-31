Newcastle Fans Slam Forward After Shocking Display in 1-0 Huddersfield Victory

Newcastle fans took to social media on Saturday to berate the performance of striker Dwight Gayle during the 1-0 win over Huddersfield.

The 27-year-old squandered several chances to put the Magpies ahead during the first half before he was replaced by loanee and debutant Islam Slimani.

It took just five minutes for Newcastle to find the winner with Gayle off the pitch, as Ayoze Perez slotted home thanks to impressive work from the Brazilian Kenedy.

FULL TIME Newcastle United 1-0 Huddersfield Town



It's a massive three points and three consecutive home wins for the Magpies as @AyozePG settles things at St. James' Park! #NUFC pic.twitter.com/3BKqGdiYcZ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 31, 2018

Gayle has played plenty of football this season for Newcastle, featuring in 30 matches in all competitions, but has only found the net five times.

He was pivotal to the club's promotion campaign last term, but those good performances last season didn't stop Newcastle fans laying into former Crystal Palace forward Gayle on Saturday afternoon.