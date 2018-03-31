West Ham Set to Compete With Aston Villa for £4m-Rated Manchester United Starlet

West Ham United are targeting a £4m move for Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone this summer.

The Daily Mirror has claimed that the shot stopper, who is currently on loan at Aston Villa, is top of the Hammers' list of targets as they eye a new addition to their goalkeeping ranks.

West Ham are ready to send much-maligned keeper Joe Hart back to Manchester City after an inauspicious season at the London Stadium and need competition for veteran ace Adrian if they manage to retain their Premier League status this term.

Image by Tom Power

And Johnstone, who has impressed at Villa Park in the Championship during the 2017/18 campaign, could look to try his hand at England's top flight if West Ham manage to convince United to sell the 25-year-old.

The Red Devils recently activated a 12-month contract extension in Johnstone's deal to keep him at Old Trafford until the summer of 2019.

That has led to the Irons having to stump up hard cash if they wish to land the journeyman keeper in the close season, as Johnstone will no longer be available on a free transfer from 1st July but Villa are also hoping to sign him permanently if United opt to sell him.

When the heck would anyone want to go to #whufc at the moment? Media, owners and (some) fans conspiring to murder the club. Stay at #MUFC @samjohnstone50 or even at the Villa — dinosaurdinosaur (@1970dinosaur) March 31, 2018

Johnstone has taken six clubs in seven seasons as he bids to gain as much first-team experience as possible with the potential aim of making it into United's starting lineup in the coming seasons.

He has worked his way up the footballing ladder ever since he was sent out on loan to nearby club Oldham Athletic in July 2011 - a team he never actually made a single appearance for.

Temporary stints at Yeovil Town, Scunthorpe United, Walsall, Doncaster Rovers and Preston North End have also been chalked up by Johnstone and, coupled with his appearances for Villa, has now amassed 142 matches' worth of expertise in professional football.

Jack Butland: “Defensively, they (Villa) have been excellent this season and a lot of that is down to Sam (Johnstone). He is a real talent.” [birmingham mail] #avfc pic.twitter.com/zaRMPAxyFs — villareport (@villareport) March 25, 2018

(You may also be interested in David Moyes Calls on Stewards to Keep West Ham Players 'Protected' Ahead of Saints Clash)



The England Under-21 international may be tempted to trade the north west for the bright lights of London if he isn't guaranteed game time at United upon his return this summer.

But, if he is told that he will finally deputise for David De Gea in the number one's absence, West Ham could yet be thwarted in their efforts to land him.

