Atlético Madrid Talisman 'Turns Down' Man Utd & Ready to Seal £88m Barcelona Switch

Atlético Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has reportedly turned down a last ditch offer to join Manchester United, snubbing a move to Old Trafford in a favour an £88m move to Catalan giants Barcelona.

As reported by the Sun, the United boss was desperate to lure the French sensation to the Premier League, but was unable to convince the tenacious forward to join the club despite the best efforts of his international team mate Paul Pogba.





The 27-year-old is likely to slot into a front three alongside Luiz Suárez and Lionel Messi, giving Barça a potent frontline for next season.

The former Real Sociedad man was believed to be close to agreeing a move to United last summer, but Atlético's transfer embargo scuppered the deal, as the club sought to hold on to their top talents until they could by new players. Since then, Barcà appear to have stolen a march on the Red Devils, and are hot favourites to sign Griezmann this summer.





Capable of playing out wide or as a centre forward, Griezmann has had an excellent campaign for Los Colchoneros, scoring 23 goals and producing 11 assists.





Barcelona consider the player to be the ideal signing, given his proven track record of impressive form in La Liga. The Atlético man is seemingly eager to move on from the club, with just one domestic trophy to his name.

Meanwhile, United boss Mourinho heaped praise on his side after their comfortable 2-0 Premier League win over Swansea City, claiming that their first half performance against the Swans was their best of the season.





The Red Devils' win sees them hold on to their second place spot in the table, but they remain a staggering 16 points off runaway leaders Manchester City.