Brazilian Star Becomes Most Decorated Player in Club Football History as PSG Win French League Cup

Following his side's 3-1 Coupe de la Ligue final win over Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain's Dani Alves has become the most decorated footballer in the history of the game - having won a stunning 36 competitions for club and country.

As per Mister Chip's Twitter account, the Brazilian ace has now surpassed any other professional footballer in the game's history, winning a gigantic haul of trophies including three Champions Leagues, six La Liga titles, one Serie A title and a staggering 12 domestic up competitions across Spain, France, Italy and Brazil.

NUEVO RÉCORD MUNDIAL



Dani Alves (🇧🇷) acaba de ganar la Coupe de la Ligue 🇫🇷 con el PSG. Es el título oficial número 3️⃣6️⃣ de su carrera profesional, lo que le convierte en el JUGADOR MÁS LAUREADO EN TODA LA HISTORIA DEL FÚTBOL PROFESIONAL.



👉🏻 https://t.co/8GMIuahMzC pic.twitter.com/TiuV9JekBE — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) March 31, 2018

The 34-year-old began his career in his native Brazil, rising through the ranks at Bahia before being snapped up by La Liga side Sevilla in 2002. After impressing with Los Rojiblancos, the tenacious wing-back sealed a move to Barcelona in 2008, where he became renowned as one of the best defenders in the world in his eight season spell with the Catalan giants.

While only spending one season with Juventus, Alves won both the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia with the club, before joining his current side Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue Un side are currently storming to the league title, with little in the way of real opposition to stop them. Alves is set to add yet another winner's medal to his already heaving collection.

Meanwhile, AC Milan boss Genaro Gattuso has questioned Les Parisiens' decision to let veteran midfielder Blaise Matuidi leave the club to join Juventus last summer, claiming that the French international is still a quality player.





The 30-year-old has shone for his new side making the switch to Serie A, helping his side to a four point lead at the top of the table.



