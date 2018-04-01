David Moyes Praises West Ham 'Togetherness' After Massive Saturday Victory Over Southampton

David Moyes has claimed that the boisterous West Ham home crowd played a huge part in helping his side beat Southampton 3-0 on home soil.

The Scot spoke to the club's official site after the contest in which Joao Mario and Marko Arnautovic eased the Hammers' relegation fears with victory over the sorry Saints.

The hosts blew the visitors away in the first half to effectively secure all three points before the interval, and put to bed the ugly scenes that were viewed around the globe during the 3-0 loss to Burnley three weeks ago.

"That was 100 per cent the best response to what happened in the last game. As a team we worked fantastically hard."https://t.co/zEWx9P3Dxc — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) March 31, 2018

And Moyes, whose side moved five points clear of the drop zone, expressed his happiness at the togetherness shown by his players and the club's fans at the London Stadium.

He said: “I’ve got to say we made a great start and we had great support from the first minute and I think it inspired the players as well.

“The players had a really good go right at the start and thankfully we got a couple of early goals and the third goal just before half-time made a big difference as well.

Big fan of the West Ham stewards having to wear safety goggles and football boots. pic.twitter.com/0ggtHiJwxK — Andy Ha (@_AndyHa) March 31, 2018

“We think we’re good enough to be up there [in 14th], but we dropped down as our recent results have not been good enough. Thankfully today’s was.

“The supporters were great and I think they have been great here. There are one or two who maybe [weren’t], like happened in the last game, but overall the atmosphere in the stadium has been terrific, it really has.

“The players gave them something to shout about today. The players showed how much they cared after the way things went in the last home game.”

"Saturdays are for the Moyes" pic.twitter.com/yVUzC9grSv — roger bennett (@rogbennett) March 31, 2018

(You may also be interested in West Ham 3-0 Southampton: Happy Hammers See Off Sorry Saints in Relegation Six Pointer)







Moyes reserved special praise for two-goal hero Arnautovic as the Austrian's predatory finishing played a key role in the win.

He added: “We think Marko is doing a terrific job. He’s been great since he went up front. He missed a big chance before his first goal or he could easily have had a hat-trick, but that’s Marko and he’s capable of doing it and he’s making a big difference, I have to say. I thought his performance was great.

“I’m enjoying working with him because he is scoring me goals and playing well and he’s also shown the West Ham supporters and the Club why they paid £20m for him from Stoke in the summer."