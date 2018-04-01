Luciano Spalletti Says 'Everything Was Done Well' During Inter's 3-0 Win Over Verona

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti was very pleased with his side's performance in the 3-0 win over Verona, but believes they could have been clinical and made the scoreline even more convincing.

The Nerazzurri put on an impressive displ to record a comfortable win over the 19th placed side in Serie A thanks to a Mauro Icardi double and a fine volley from Ivan Perisic.

When speaking to the club's website after the game, Spalletti said: ''We made a big impact on the game, that was what we needed to do. We also managed the game well thanks to the start that we made and that meant we spent less energy.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

''Everything was done well, apart from a few moments when we found space and didn’t capitalise when they were thrown off balance.





''We could have also been a bit less extravagant at times to give the fans more goals to celebrate, we must always be switched on at this stage of the season.





''We’re a strong side but we need to show our quality with consistency. It’s on me to find a solution that allows everyone to be at their best. In reality, the team practically never really changed course, there was a winless run where we got too many decisions wrong.

⏱ | FT Inter 3-0 Verona



Poetry in motion. A brace from @MauroIcardi and a #Perisic goal were enough for the three points! 👏👏#InterVerona #FORZAINTER ⚫🔵 pic.twitter.com/Lk4dv9U5mg — Inter (@Inter_en) March 31, 2018

''We needed to do something different in attack in terms how ruthless we were and with our finishing. Because of this, I didn’t want to change too much because there was a risk of going off track.

When speaking about individual performances, the manager added: ''Icardi is doing very well and he always wants to play to help to team but I preferred to take him off as a precaution because you can have more issues at this stage of the season.

''Rafinha is a player who knows how to bring the ball out with it at his feet, he knows when to play it and when to keep it. Brozovic is doing very well in a deeper role and he’s bringing the tidiness and quality that was missing in that position.''