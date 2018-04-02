Agent Mode: Samuel Umtiti Reveals Talks With Antoine Griezmann About Barcelona Move

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has revealed that he often speaks to France teammate Antoine Griezmann about moving to the Camp Nou.

The French striker could be on the move at the end of the season, and recently told reporters that he wants his future sorted out before he heads off to Russia for the World Cup.

Umtiti, having joined up with his compatriot for friendlies last month, has said that he's played his part as it relates to getting him to Barcelona next season.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"I got myself into agent mode! No, I'm kidding," Umtiti told Canal Plus. "It's true that we talk about it a lot. I was able to talk about it with him, but just to find out what he thinks of my club.





"But everyone thinks good things about it. It makes them dream. Players of that level. If he comes, we'd have to play with six forwards."





As rumour would have it, Umtiti might not be at Barcelona himself next season. However, the defender has shot down reports of a summer move, while admitting Manchester United among others are interested in him.





"My clause isn't much. Everyone is aware of that. It's something that concerns me, but doesn't interest me," he declared. "I'm really about the pitch, about enjoying myself. The truth is that there is interest from several clubs.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

"But I have so many objectives to achieve with Barcelona that there isn't any question of it. Things go very, very, very quickly in this world. All that I can say is that I'm very happy."

"It's a subject I don't want to talk about too much," Umtiti said after being asked about the possibility of extending his contract with the Spanish club.

"From my side, nothing has started. There is perhaps an interest from their side, but nothing has started."