Arsenal Boss Wenger Criticises 'Sloppy' First Half After Unconvincing 3-0 Win Over Stoke City

Arsène Wenger had claimed that his side put in a sloppy first half performance in their Premier League win over Stoke City on Sunday, despite the Gunners running out 3-0 winners over the relegation candidates with three late goals.

Speaking after the victory, via Sky Sports, the veteran manager was less than impressed with his side's efforts, stating: "It was a game I feel mentally first half we were not in the pace of the game, we were a bit sloppy, lacked cohesion.





"We missed the basic ingredients that makes football great - to play with power and enthusiasm.

"Really to me, it was a lack of urgency, but in the second half, it was a lot better. In the first half, I always thought we could lose this game, but in the second half I always felt we could win this game."

After a frustrating first three quarters of the match, the Gunners made the key breakthrough in the final stages of the game - with two goals from Gabonese goal machine Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and an injury time penalty from Alexandre Lacazette sealing the three points for Wenger's side.

These two today 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/C1br6lNFuf — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 1, 2018

Addressing the muted atmosphere at the sparsely attended match, the Frenchman said: "We know that before the game, and [the fans] know as well that we don't go for the championship.





"That's the price [low attendance] we have to pay for that. It's the fact that in the table, when you look, there's not a lot to win."

Meanwhile, the Gunners are believed to be eyeing up Ajax 18-year-old wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt, who already has six senior international caps for the Netherlands despite his tender years. The teen sensation is one of the most highly rated young defenders in European football, and Wenger is believed to be desperate to bring the prodigious talent to Arsenal this summer.