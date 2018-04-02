Arsenal Striker an Injury Doubt Ahead of Europa League Clash Despite Goalscoring Return

Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger has claimed that star striker Alexandre Lacazette might not start against CSKA Moscow on Thursday, despite scoring against Stoke City on his return from injury.

The France international underwent surgery following Arsenal's north London derby defeat at Wembley back in February and has missed almost two months of football.

Wenger has claimed that Lacazette is still missing a "competitive edge" and could be forced to start from the bench once again in midweek.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"Lacazette’s still lacking a bit of competitive edge," Wenger said after Arsenal's 3-0 win over Stoke, quoted by Standard Sport. "He’s been out for two months, he worked hard but he still lacks a fraction maybe.

"In training he looks sharp. How long can he last in the game? I don’t know. He certainly needs one or two more games.

"Will he start on Thursday? I don’t know, I will have to wait a little bit."

Auba giving the penalty to Lacazette. Tears in my eyes. My strikers. — Lacazettes (@Lacazettes) April 1, 2018

Arsenal are also sweating on the fitness of first team goalkeeper Petr Čech ahead of Thursday's European tie. David Ospina deputised for the injured Czech shot-stopper on Sunday and Wenger also confirmed that the former Chelsea star is expected to sit out once again.

"Cech is better today, he will go out for a little session maybe now," he added. "I still think he will be short for Thursday."